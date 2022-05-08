Men more likely to drive than use public transport, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Men more likely to drive than use public transport, survey finds

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.03am
First Bus has commissioned a survey that shows men are more likely to drive than take the bus (First/PA)
First Bus has commissioned a survey that shows men are more likely to drive than take the bus (First/PA)

Scottish men are almost twice as likely to use their car for journeys rather than taking the bus compared to women, a survey from First Bus has found.

Around 12% of men will drive when they could take the bus, compared to 7% of women.

The survey also found that men were less likely to feel guilty about it, with four in 10 men saying they do not feel guilty, compared to three in 10 women (34%).

It comes as part of a campaign to encourage more people to ditch their cars in favour of public transport.

The research also found that young people aged between 18-24 were the most frequent bus users, with nearly three in 10 (29%) using the bus more than once a week.

But when it comes to choosing to travel by car over taking the bus, those aged over 55 are the least likely to feel bad about their choice, with four in 10 (41%) saying that it does not make them feel guilty.

People aged 35-44 were least likely to take public transport, with nearly two-thirds (64%) travelling by bus less often than once every three months.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus in Scotland, said: “As we launch our Modal Shift campaign to encourage Scots to leave their cars behind a little more, I’d encourage frequent car users to consider taking the bus instead for their next journey.

“It’s fantastic to see that young people in Scotland are finding the benefits of travelling by bus, and we hope that the recently introduced Free Bus Travel Scheme for under-22s will continue to build upon this trend, and set lifelong good travel habits.”

