Rafal Lyko murder: Man to appear in court in connection with 2019 killing By Press Association May 9 2022, 1.37pm Rafal Michal Lyko was found dead in a burning car in 2019 (Police Scotland) A 25-year-old is set to appear in court on Monday after being charged in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a burning car. Rafal Lyko was found dead inside a Mercedes GLE in 2019 when emergency services were called to the car fire in in Greenhall Park in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11. A man is set to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the 36-year-old's murder.