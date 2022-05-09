Milestone for kidney patients with new drug to be made available in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Milestone for kidney patients with new drug to be made available in Scotland

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 4.59pm
A new treatment being made available on the NHS could delay the need for dialysis in patients with chronic kidney disease (Lewis Whyld/PA)
A new drug that is the first new treatment in almost 20 years for those with chronic kidney disease is to be made available on the NHS in Scotland, in what has been hailed as an “important milestone”.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium approved dapagliflozin, sold under the brand name Forxiga, for use by the NHS.

The move could delay the need for kidney dialysis amongst sufferers, and brings Scotland into line line with a similar decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which recommended the drug for patients in England and Wales in February.

Drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said that more than 50,000 patients in Scotland with chronic kidney disease (CKD) could potentially benefit from its new treatment.

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where  where the kidneys do not work as well as they should, and are unable to remove waste products from the body through filtering the blood.

As many as 175,000 people in Scotland suffer from it, meaning about 3.2% of the population are affected.

And while the condition can slowly worsen over time, most people have little or no symptoms until the disease has reached an advanced stage.

Roughly 20 people a day in the UK develop develop end stage kidney disease – leaving them requiring either dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, the condition causes an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 premature deaths every year, with people in black, Asian and minority ethnic communities five times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease than other parts of the population.

Professor Patrick Mark, professor of nephrology and honorary consultant nephrologist at the Glasgow Renal and Transplant Unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow, welcomed the treatment being made available.

He said: “This decision is a really important milestone for people living with CKD in Scotland.

“They will now have access to an additional and effective treatment option that has demonstrated its ability to slow kidney decline, reduce their risk for hospitalisation and delay the need for transplant or dialysis.”

Tom Keith-Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK, also said it was an “incredibly important decision” for those with chronic kidney disease in Scotland.

He stated: “Dapagliflozin is the first new treatment option for these patients in almost 20 years with the potential to transform CKD management, particularly in primary care to prevent progression and hospitalisation.”

He added that the treatment could “defer the need for life-changing treatments like dialysis and transplantation” and added: “We will work with NHS Scotland to pull this recommendation through into routine practice making this new treatment available to patients as soon as possible.”

Speaking about the decision, SMC chairman, Mark MacGregor, said: “Dapagliflozin can delay disease progression for patients with CKD and may reduce the risk of patients reaching end-stage kidney disease.”

