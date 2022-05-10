Actor Brian Cox supports Dundee libraries as part of reading campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor Brian Cox supports Dundee libraries as part of reading campaign

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 7.59pm
Brian Cox has sent a message of support to Dundee Libraries ahead of the Keep the Heid Library Campaign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Actor Brian Cox has talked about the importance of libraries ahead of the launch of a campaign to promote reading.

Cox has shared a message of support with Dundee Libraries ahead of a celebration of the power of reading happening in Scotland this week called Keep the Heid and Read.

The campaign is being run by the Scottish Libraries and Information Council and is asking everyone to pledge six minutes to reading on Wednesday, May 11.

Cox told the new podcast Beyond the Bookshelf, launched by Dundee Libraries, that reading was important to him as a child growing up in the city.

He started by reading comics, moved on to books and is now an avid reader of the classics.

He said: “Reading stimulates your imagination in all kinds of ways and allows us to engage with language.

“Reading is about knowledge and how we discover things; we have the internet of course but there is nothing that compares to a good novel.

“Reading helps us understand our history, provokes thought and stimulates our imagination.”

Tanya Duthie, service manager (information services) at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “In his recent autobiography, Brian Cox talks about how important reading was to him as a child growing up in Dundee and into adulthood.

“As his book is newly published and because of his local connection and links to this campaign, we reached out to Brian to ask why reading is important to him and we were delighted to receive this response.

“It was really kind of him to take time to support us and we hope that it encourages everyone to pledge six minutes of reading on May 11.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at SLIC, said: “This campaign was designed to highlight the positive impact reading can have on mental health and wellbeing, and the part local libraries can play in this process.

“Our ambition is to have as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, reading anything, from newspapers and books to comics and recipe books next Wednesday to kickstart this healthy habit.

“As we approach the national reading moment (on May 11), it’s great to see so many people supporting the campaign and inspiring others to get involved.

“And you can still sign up and pledge your reading minutes at Keeptheheid.scot.”

