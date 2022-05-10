Man charged in connection with death of Aimee Jane Cannon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Aimee Jane Cannon in West Lothian, police have confirmed.

The 25-year-old will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Ms Cannon was found at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder with serious injuries on May 7 at around 6.35pm.