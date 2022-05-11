New app aims to improve care for Scots with long Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

New app aims to improve care for Scots with long Covid

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.39am
Long Covid sufferers can log their symptoms on a new mobile phone app (Chris Radburn/PA)
Long Covid sufferers can log their symptoms on a new mobile phone app (Chris Radburn/PA)

A new app could help tens of thousands of Scots suffering from long Covid get more targeted care and support.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland launched the new app, which has different versions for patients and health professionals.

An estimated 60,000 Scots have developed long Covid – which can see sufferers endure symptoms such as fatigue, chest pains and a shortness of breath for weeks or months after contracting the virus – and the app includes a symptom diary which can be updated daily.

GPs can then download these details to help patients access the care they need.

The app is based on a UK clinical guideline for long Covid which Healthcare Improvement Scotland worked on along with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in England and the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Dr David Blane, of the Institute of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow who helped draw up the guideline, welcomed the app.

He said: “There are thousands of people with long Covid across Scotland and many are not getting the healthcare support they need.

“This app, and the symptom diary in particular, should help people with long Covid to monitor and discuss their symptoms with healthcare professionals, improving mutual understanding of their condition and hopefully improving that support.”

The app – available from the Apple app store and Google Play – was also welcomed by long Covid sufferer Chris White, from Glasgow.

(PA Graphics)

He said: “I expected I would recover from Covid-19 with very few problems, but that wasn’t the case. There were unexplained symptoms that would come and go, tiredness, fatigue, mental exhaustion, unexplained aches and pains and this confusion of memory fog. How do you explain that to a doctor?

“I hope that having an easy-to-use symptom tracker will help me better explain what I am experiencing, and then maybe we could work on solutions to managing my illness.”

Mabli Godden, a long Covid patient who was part of an independent expert advisory panel for the development of the guideline and also advised on the app, said it had been set up with “consideration and care as to the needs of long Covid patients”.

She added: “It allows us to keep track of symptoms and personalise symptoms tracking to our needs.

“At a time that can be uncertain and distressing. it is positive to see a patient-centred care tool which at once gives us the opportunity to keep all our symptoms and concerns in one place and takes the onus of co-ordinating care off of patients.”

