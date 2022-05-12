Covid deaths fall to 85 in weekly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Covid deaths fall to 85 in weekly update

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 10.31am Updated: May 12 2022, 2.25pm
Another 85 Covid-linked deaths were registered in Scotland in the week to May 8 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Another 85 Covid-linked deaths were registered in Scotland in the week to May 8 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 85 in the week to May 8, according to the latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,642 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week to May 8, 85 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 10 fewer than during the previous week.

The statistics are published weekly and differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

Meanwhile, the latest PHS statistical report shows there were 7,589 Covid cases recorded in the week ending May 8 – a 45% decrease on the previous week.

The report said that in the week ending May 3, the number of new Covid-19 admissions to hospital fell to 553, down from 715 the previous week – a drop of 22.7%.

In the week ending May 8, 16 people were admitted to intensive care with the virus, which was down one on the previous week.

PHS data also shows that for all age groups apart from five-11, 12-15 and 16 to 17-year-olds, Covid vaccination uptake for dose one is highest in white ethnic groups.

For those under 18, uptake is highest in Asian ethnic groups.

The report found that in the most deprived areas, 15.8% less of the 16 plus aged population had received their third dose compared to their second dose, as of May 3.

This compares to 6.2% in the least deprived areas.

Latest PHS figures on Thursday showed there were 1,124 positive cases per day on average in the seven days to May 11, which was 26% down on the previous seven days.

The reinfection rate was 13.6%.

