Scottish Scouts can now work towards human rights badge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish Scouts can now work towards human rights badge

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.59pm Updated: May 12 2022, 4.33pm
Scouts can now study for a new scouting badge (Scouts Scotland/PA)
Scouts can now study for a new scouting badge (Scouts Scotland/PA)

Scouts can now work towards a human rights badge in Scotland.

Cubs and Scouts aged between eight and 14 can complete challenges towards gaining the badge, the logo of which was designed by 10-year-old Scout Christopher, from Lenzie in East Dunbartonshire.

The Rights Challenge Badge aims to help children learn about and understand their rights as well as promoting leaders’ awareness too.

Christopher’s design features the international human rights dove logo soaring over Earth beside the Scouts symbol.

He said: “I was really excited to come up with a design for a new Scouts badge. I love drawing and design, so thought it would be fun.

“My design put the human rights logo at the centre of the badge, as it is already a recognised symbol. Like every Scout badge, my design has the fleur-de-lis on it.

“I also chose to put a map of the world in the background, because children from across the world should all have rights. I hope all Cubs and Scouts like my design and are all looking forward to earning the Rights Challenge Badge as much as I am.”

Activities Scouts will need to complete in order to get the badge include creating a shield to highlight what is important to them and what rights they would defend and challenging decision makers in their communities.

The badge is available for more than 20,000 Cubs and Scouts to complete.

Rights challenge badge
The badge designed by Scout Christopher (Scouts Scotland/PA)

Children and Young People’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch this new Rights Challenge Badge.

“We’ve created a human rights resource pack with a range of activities to encourage Cubs and Scouts to get creative, to have fun, to debate and discuss different issues around rights, giving them the skills to raise the issues that matter to them with those in power and to deliver positive change in their communities.

“The design winner, Christopher, perfectly captured the spirit of the Rights Challenge Badge and I’m looking forward to seeing Cubs and Scouts working on the Rights Challenge and earning those badges.”

Andrew Sharkey, chief commissioner of Scouts Scotland, said: “It has been a privilege working with the Children’s Commissioner and his team to create this great resource.

“Children and young people are at the heart of everything we do in Scouting.

“Over the last 10 months we’ve worked alongside young people at every single stage, from our pilot activities through to the final badge design, layout, and overall content. I am immensely proud of the badge, resources and the positive message it sends to our 46,000 members.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]