Scottish Scouts can now work towards human rights badge

Scouts can now work towards a human rights badge in Scotland.

Cubs and Scouts aged between eight and 14 can complete challenges towards gaining the badge, the logo of which was designed by 10-year-old Scout Christopher, from Lenzie in East Dunbartonshire.

The Rights Challenge Badge aims to help children learn about and understand their rights as well as promoting leaders’ awareness too.

Christopher’s design features the international human rights dove logo soaring over Earth beside the Scouts symbol.

He said: “I was really excited to come up with a design for a new Scouts badge. I love drawing and design, so thought it would be fun.

“My design put the human rights logo at the centre of the badge, as it is already a recognised symbol. Like every Scout badge, my design has the fleur-de-lis on it.

“I also chose to put a map of the world in the background, because children from across the world should all have rights. I hope all Cubs and Scouts like my design and are all looking forward to earning the Rights Challenge Badge as much as I am.”

Activities Scouts will need to complete in order to get the badge include creating a shield to highlight what is important to them and what rights they would defend and challenging decision makers in their communities.

The badge is available for more than 20,000 Cubs and Scouts to complete.

The badge designed by Scout Christopher (Scouts Scotland/PA)

Children and Young People’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch this new Rights Challenge Badge.

“We’ve created a human rights resource pack with a range of activities to encourage Cubs and Scouts to get creative, to have fun, to debate and discuss different issues around rights, giving them the skills to raise the issues that matter to them with those in power and to deliver positive change in their communities.

“The design winner, Christopher, perfectly captured the spirit of the Rights Challenge Badge and I’m looking forward to seeing Cubs and Scouts working on the Rights Challenge and earning those badges.”

Andrew Sharkey, chief commissioner of Scouts Scotland, said: “It has been a privilege working with the Children’s Commissioner and his team to create this great resource.

“Children and young people are at the heart of everything we do in Scouting.

“Over the last 10 months we’ve worked alongside young people at every single stage, from our pilot activities through to the final badge design, layout, and overall content. I am immensely proud of the badge, resources and the positive message it sends to our 46,000 members.”