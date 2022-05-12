Four more children found to have hepatitis in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four more children found to have hepatitis in Scotland

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 6.27pm
Four more cases of hepatitis have been identified in Scotland (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Another four children have been found to have hepatitis in Scotland as health bosses continue to investigate the cause.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said on Thursday it had now found 26 cases north of the border since January this year, and across the UK there had been 176 infections in children under 10.

Dr Jim McMenamin, head of health protection (infection services) at PHS, said investigations “increasingly suggest that there is a link to adenovirus infection”.

“Adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the respiratory system,” he said.

“Common infections, like adenovirus, can be prevented with good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“I would, therefore, encourage parents and care-givers to supervise young children while they are washing their hands to ensure they do so properly.”

The usual viruses which cause infectious hepatitis – A to E – have not been detected and the majority of cases are in children under five.

Last month, the World Health Organisation said there were almost 300 probable cases of children with severe hepatitis detected in 20 countries worldwide.

It said it was closely monitoring cases of hepatitis, which had seen youngsters having to have liver transplants, including one from Scotland.

But PHS said only a very small number of children had been admitted to hospital and the current risk to children of severe hepatitis was extremely low.

Jaundice and vomiting are the most common symptoms experienced by the children affected.

Health officials have urged parents if they notice their youngsters showing signs of jaundice, where there is a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes or on the skin, then they should contact their GP or other health care professional.

Other symptoms can include dark urine, pale-grey poo, itchy skin, muscle and joint pains, tiredness, feeling sick, a high temperature, loss of appetite and stomach pain.

Dr McMenamin added: “PHS continues to work with NHS and public health colleagues across the UK to investigate other potential causes and we will issue further updates as the situation develops.”

Health officials said there was no evidence to link it to the Covid-19 vaccine, because the majority of those who have contracted hepatitis are too young to have had the jag.

