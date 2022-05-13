Woodlands must be future-proofed to tackle climate change, says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woodlands must be future-proofed to tackle climate change, says report

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 10.59am
A new report has highlighted the importance of adapting Scottish forests for climate change (PA)
Woodlands must be adapted to minimise the risks of climate change, a new report has said.

Foresters are being urged to future-proof Scotland’s forests and woodlands by making them more resilient.

This will allow them to continue to provide environmental, social and economic benefits, and play a key role in achieving net-zero by 2045.

The advice, published during National Plant Health Week which runs to Sunday, is contained in a new UK Forestry Standard Practice Guide produced by the Forest Research agency.

It advises increasing tree species and diversity, creating mixed woodlands, using natural regeneration and the careful selection of tree provenance.

Mairi McAllan (Jane Barlow/PA)
Environment minister Mairi McAllan said woodlands and forests need to be more resilient (Jane Barlow/PA)

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Our forests and woodlands have such a substantial role in helping to reduce climate change and nature loss, but we need to protect them and ensure they are up to the job well into the future.”

At the 2022 Institute of Chartered Foresters conference on Climate Smart Forestry, Ms McAllan highlighted the serious challenges with rapidly changing climate change, including milder, wetter winters and warmer drier summers mixed with more frequent extreme weather events.

She added: “With this change in climate we also need to ensure Scotland’s forests and woodlands are more resilient to the growing number of pests and diseases that we are now facing.

“There is a climate emergency upon us right now and keeping the status quo is simply not an option. It is essential that we make sure our forests are fit for the future.”

Trees play a crucial role in climate mitigation – with around 6.2 million tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide removed from Scotland’s atmosphere each year, which is around 10% of the country’s gross greenhouse gas emissions.

The report stresses the importance of mitigation and adaption measures to be considered together to ensure any action does not solve one problem while creating another.

