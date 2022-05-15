Man, 22, dies after car crashes and catches fire in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 22, dies after car crashes and catches fire in Fife

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 12.01pm
A 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving collided with a wall and caught fire (David Cheskin/PA)
A 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving collided with a wall and caught fire (David Cheskin/PA)

A 22-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a wall before catching fire.

The collision happened in Fife on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, at its junction with the B915, at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The man was driving a Ford Focus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about eight hours and reopened at about 3am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the road policing unit, said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the Ford Focus driving on the B914 to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as this information will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3343 of May 14.

