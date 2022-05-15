Motorcyclist dies after crash in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in the Highlands.

The 52-year-old man, who was riding a red Honda motorcycle, suffered serious injuries in the accident on the A832 road near Garve on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died, Police Scotland confirmed.

Both the driver and passenger of the white Volvo XC70 car involved in the collision were unhurt.

Police Scotland is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller of the road policing unit in Dingwall said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are appealing to anyone with further information or Dashcam footage to contact us. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of 15 May.”