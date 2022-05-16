Scotland records 77 coronavirus deaths in seven days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were 1,023 positive Covid-19 cases per day on average in the seven days to Sunday, according to latest figures.

This was 13.8% down on the previous seven days.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) also showed that there were 77 coronavirus-linked deaths in the seven days to May 15.

There were 845 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Sunday, with 13 in intensive care.

The data showed that the reinfection rate over the seven days to May 15 was 13.5%.

The PHS Covid-19 dashboard is now updated on Mondays and Thursdays with the latest available data.

PHS figures published last Thursday (May 12) showed there were 1,124 positive cases per day on average in the seven days to May 11, which was 26% down on the previous seven days.