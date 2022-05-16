Two charged after police seize £50,000 of drugs from car on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been charged after police seized £50,000 worth of heroin from a car on a motorway.

Road policing officers stopped a Peugeot 207 on the M80 near to Cambusbarron at about 11am on Sunday.

They found 2kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000.

Police said that a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug, road traffic and other offences.

They are expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.