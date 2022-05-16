Two in court after police seize £50,000 of heroin By Press Association May 16 2022, 4.15pm Police said two people were charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have appeared in court after police seized £50,000 worth of heroin from a car on a motorway. Road policing officers stopped a Peugeot 207 on the M80 near to Cambusbarron at about 11am on Sunday. They found 2kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000. Police said that a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences. Paul Mellon, 30, from Moray, was charged with road traffic and drug offences when he appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday. Elliemay Devlin, 26, also from Moray, faced a drugs charge and a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Neither entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two charged after police seize £50,000 of drugs from car on motorway Tuesday court round-up — A record the size of a telephone directory Lifetime ban for Fife serial driving convict who nearly hit police with car Knifeman jailed for armed robberies at two Perth stores