Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus on a city street.

Police were called to a report of a collision on Princes Street, Edinburgh, at around 10.50am on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

She is not thought to be seriously injured.

Princes Street was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident but later reopened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at a collision involving a female pedestrian and a bus at around 10.50am on Tuesday May 17. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”