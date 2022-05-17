Car club membership rises by almost a quarter, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Car club membership rises by almost a quarter, report finds

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.35pm
A report has revealed 10,000 private vehicles have been taken off the road due to car clubs (Credit: Yui Mok/PA)
A report has revealed 10,000 private vehicles have been taken off the road due to car clubs (Credit: Yui Mok/PA)

Membership of car clubs in Scotland has seen nearly 10,000 privately owned vehicles taken off the roads, a new report has revealed.

Research by Collaborative Mobility, a transport charity, showed 37,993 people in Scotland were members of car clubs in 2021 – up by almost a quarter (24%) since 2020.

Car clubs allow members to use vehicles through pay per use and save money on the cost of running a car.

Collaborative Mobility’s Car Club Annual Report estimates that 17 private cars were replaced by each vehicle in Scotland’s 567-strong car club fleet, and that nearly 10,000 have been taken off the road by currently active members.

A survey showed 73% of respondents in Scotland agreed that membership had saved them money.

The charity also said car clubs cut carbon emissions and congestion as it provides members access to cleaner vehicles.

Minister for Transport, Jenny Gilruth MSP, welcomed the report. She said: “Car Clubs are growing from strength to strength in Scotland and have the potential to reduce reliance on private cars and ownership, reducing inequalities and helping to protect our climate.

Jenny Gilruth MSP
SNP’s Jenny Gilruth who welcomed a report from Collaborative Mobility showing car club membership has risen in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“When considering our world-leading commitment to reduce car kilometres travelled by 20% by 2030, car clubs can play a role – in combination with other interventions to support sustainable travel, as set out in our route map. I look forward to continuing our work with Collaborative Mobility UK to evaluate and champion the benefits of shared mobility.”

Rachael Murphy, Scotland director of Collaborative Mobility UK, said: “Car clubs replace privately-owned cars with fewer and more efficient vehicles, which are easy and affordable to access 24/7.

“Motorists can save thousands of pounds a year by not owning a car, and our survey shows this also results in them engaging in a more active lifestyle through walking and cycling.

“These schemes, along with other shared transport modes like bike and ride sharing, have the potential to dramatically reduce congestion on our roads and carbon emissions.

“If Scotland is to meet its ambitious climate change targets, we must harness the full potential of car clubs and shared transport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier