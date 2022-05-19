Rangers did us proud despite defeat in Seville – Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers did us proud despite defeat in Seville – Nicola Sturgeon

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.24pm
Nicola Sturgeon said Rangers ‘did Scotland proud’ with their performance in Seville, despite losing out in the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers “did Scotland proud” despite suffering a heart-breaking defeat in the Europa League cup final, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister paid tribute to the Glasgow club after a penalty shootout in Seville on Wednesday night saw German side Eintracht Frankfurt triumph.

During First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said the result was “heart-breaking for the team and their many, many fans”.

But she added: “The achievement of getting to the final was considerable, they played extremely well last night, it was a gutsy performance.

“So despite the disappointment the team, everybody associated with the team and the many fans in Seville and watching across Scotland will feel today, they should also feel extremely proud of their team.

“They did Scottish football and Scotland proud last night and I send them my congratulations for that achievement.”

Her comments came after former Rangers player Trevor Steven said the club had “elevated” the Scottish game with their run to the final.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: “This run has been just absolutely mind-blowing, no-one expected Rangers to go this distance in the competition when you consider how it all started quite shakily really.

Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey’s missed penalty cost Rangers glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“For Scottish football, it has elevated the game in Scotland massively.

“When you consider the journey through the season to get to the final, and the euphoria it created, it was such a great experience for everyone.

“The lads should be absolutely proud of themselves, and the fans supported them brilliantly all the way through this tremendous run.

“To get to the end of extra time, and have the chances we had… that is probably the most galling part of it because it was so close to a victory and then goes into penalties, and anything can happen.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Trevor Steven said Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Rangers side did Scotland proud (Adam Davy/PA)

“Frankfurt are a good side, they are a well organised team. There is reasons why they put out Barcelona and there’s reasons why they put out West Ham.

“It was a tough 120 minutes and we weren’t quite at our best.”

After the final whistle blew in Seville, politicians from across the political spectrum praised Rangers for their performance as they commiserated with the team.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the players had done “yourselves, your amazing fans and Scotland proud”.

He added it had been a “fantastic achievement to get to a major European final”, but “it just wasn’t to be on a hot night in Seville”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – a Celtic fan – said the penalty shootout  had been a “cruel, cruel way to lose it” but he added that the fans “should be proud of their team getting to the final”.

Sports minister Maree Todd said “defeats don’t come tougher than that”.

She tweeted: “The players will be devastated but there’s a lot to be proud of. Brutal way to end a well matched game.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar praised the “tremendous effort by @RangersFC”.

He added: “While the loss in the final will hurt, they should be proud of the incredible journey.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted: “Well played @RangersFC. Not the result you deserved but you did Scottish football proud this evening.”

A small group of fans gathered in Glasgow’s George Square after the result (Robert Perry/PA)

Fans who had watched the game in Glasgow also insisted the players “did us proud”.

One said: “We did really well and that’s what matters. You can’t ask for more than what they did.

“In life, you get defeated. If it wasn’t going to be this game, it would be the next game.

“The atmosphere in Glasgow is really, really poor right now but I’ve had a good night.”

A small group of supporters had gathered in the city’s George Square after the game – where statues had earlier been barricaded and memorial benches had been removed.

Police had regularly patrolled the area throughout the night.

