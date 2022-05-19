Search under way for nun missing from monastery By Press Association May 19 2022, 2.11pm Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe has been reported missing (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information as they search for a nun who has been missing for three days. Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, was reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery on Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday. She was last seen at around 10.35am in the Main Street area of the town. She is black, 5ft 5in, of slender build and was wearing a nun’s habit consisting of a long black coat/cloak and white headdress. She may have been wearing a white face mask. Sergeant Lana Grant from Largs police station said: “Elizabeth’s disappearance is out of character. “We have been carrying out inquiries and we are asking for the public’s help to try and trace her. “It’s thought she may have travelled to Glasgow or London. “If anyone has seen Elizabeth or a woman matching her description, please contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2279 of May 17. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rescue teams undertake extensive searches in Glencoe for missing walker Police praise ‘tremendous support’ but hunt continues for missing mother-of-two ‘Let me know he’s OK’: Mum’s plea in search for missing diabetic son last seen in Perth Lynn McPaul: Helicopter and specialist police resources join search for missing Dundee woman