Home News Scotland

Concern grows as Clackmannanshire man missing for more than two weeks

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 7.49pm
Kenneth Wessels has not been seen for two weeks (Police Scotland/PA)
Concerns are growing for a man who has been missing from his Clackmannanshire home for more than two weeks.

Police have released CCTV images of Kenneth Wessels, 61, who left his home at Newbiggin Crescent in Tullibody at about 4.45am on Wednesday May 4.

He is thought to have driven his black Toyota Yaris car – registration plate SF14 DCT – to Carsebridge Road in Alloa.

He then left his car and walked in the direction of Jellyholm Road and Gartmorn Dam.

A CCTV image of Kenneth Wessels (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Wessels is described as white, 6ft, of medium build, and clean shaven with short grey hair.

He was wearing a yellow long-sleeved high-vis jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack at the time of his disappearance.

Police say they have conducted “extensive enquiries” but he has not been traced.

The PA News Agency understands Mr Wessels has links to Brighton, The Falkland Isles, St Andrews and Aberdeen.

CCTV image of Kenneth Wessels (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector Phil McIntosh, from Police Scotland, said: “We are very concerned about Kenneth and we would urge anyone with information that hasn’t already been reported to police to get in touch.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are keeping Kenneth’s family informed as our search continues.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped so far in our efforts to trace Kenneth.

“Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1083 of 4 May, 2022.”

