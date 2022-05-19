Fire service to receive first electric engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Fire service to receive first electric engine

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.03am
Emergency One and fire service employees (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Emergency One and fire service employees (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Scotland’s fire service will soon receive its first electric-powered engine, which is capable of travelling a distance from Dundee to Dunbar and back again on 80% charge.

The service has received around £500,000 from Transport Scotland to produce the vehicle.

Ayrshire firm Emergency One won the contract to build the appliance, which will have the same capability and equipment as a diesel vehicle and will be able to assist at emergencies.

It has a range of around 220 miles when on an 80% charge.

Fire crews will start using the engine early in 2023 after it is delivered to the service late this year, but a suitable location for it has not yet been identified.

Stewart Nicholson, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Deputy Assistant Chief Officer, said: “We are excited to commission our first electric-powered appliance with support from Transport Scotland.

“There are already more than 100 electric cars within our light fleet, however this is our first venture into low-carbon heavy duty vehicles.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “This is a really exciting, innovative development and I’m pleased to be funding it through our partnership with Scottish Enterprise, which is supporting the decarbonisation of heavy duty vehicles across Scotland.

“The public sector should be seen to lead the way on this type of work, which demonstrates that tough operational requirements for service vehicles, often working in challenging conditions, can indeed be met without the sole reliance of fossil fuels.

“I look forward to seeing the electric fire appliance deployed in communities as a beacon not only for the journey that the fire service is on – but for Scotland’s wider transition to a net- zero society.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier