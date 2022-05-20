Rich List: Half of billionaires in Scotland saw fortunes fall over last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Rich List: Half of billionaires in Scotland saw fortunes fall over last year

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 7.03am
JK Rowling features on the Sunday Times Rich List as the 12th richest person in Scotland (PA)
JK Rowling features on the Sunday Times Rich List as the 12th richest person in Scotland (PA)

Half of Scotland’s 10 billionaires saw their fortunes fall over the last year, the Sunday Times Rich List 2022 has revealed.

The richest person in Scotland is fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen, who owns popular brand ASOS. He is worth around £6.5 billion and saw an increase of £500 million since last year, the newspaper said.

Glenn Gordon and family who own spirits company William Grant and Sons saw their wealth dip by around £200 million since 2021.

Pharmaceutical giants Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and John Shaw and family also saw their fortune fall by an estimated £400 million.

The annual list reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain and published its 34th edition online at

thesundaytimes.co.uk/richlist

on Friday.

Also featuring on this year’s Scottish list are new entrants The Easedale Brothers, who are worth around £1.3 billion. The pair were formerly directors of Rangers and have built their wealth through transport and property acquisitions.

Owners of media firm DC Thomson, the Thomson family, have seen their fortune grow by £314 million since 2021.

There are now 10 billionaires in Scotland, with head of Clyde Blowers, Jim McColl coming in 11th place having recently lost his billionaire status.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling follows, with her wealth estimated to be around £870 million.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Scotland’s richest people have fared less well than those elsewhere in the UK, with half of this year’s 10 Scottish billionaires seeing their fortunes fall over the past year.

“The combined wealth of the country’s 10 billionaires is still up, at nearly 2% on 2021.

“As the economy continues to work through the damage wrought by the pandemic, surging inflation and the disruption to markets caused by the war in Ukraine are now making the business environment difficult.”

