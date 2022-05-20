Nun missing from monastery in Largs found safe and well By Press Association May 20 2022, 5.36pm Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe was reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery in Largs on Monday (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have confirmed that a nun who was missing for three days has been found. Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, disappeared from the Benedictine Monastery, Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday, May 16. She was last seen on Main Street in Largs and has been traced safe and well. Police Scotland thanked those who assisted in inquiries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Search under way for nun missing from monastery Dumfries man, 40, found safe and well after vanishing in Fife Alyth man found after being reported missing Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian