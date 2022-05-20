Nun missing from monastery in Largs found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed that a nun who was missing for three days has been found.

Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, disappeared from the Benedictine Monastery, Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday, May 16.

She was last seen on Main Street in Largs and has been traced safe and well.

Police Scotland thanked those who assisted in inquiries.