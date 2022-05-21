Man charged in connection with death of Samuel Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is set to appear in court next week in connection with the death of a man who was found seriously injured in North Lanarkshire.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death of Samuel Hamilton in Bellshill.

Mr Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured by his elderly mother outside his home in Thorndean Avenue at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Samuel Hamilton was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill (Police Scotland)

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested by Police Scotland officers on Friday.

On Saturday, police said he had been charged in connection with the death.