Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning Selkirk building

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from the roof of a burning building.

Emergency services were called in the early hours to Ettrick Road in Selkirk, where a blaze was tearing through a three-storey building.

When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor engulfed by flames and rescued the man, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, using a ladder.

Seven engines were called out at 3.39am, with crews still at the property almost 12 hours later.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We mobilised seven fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene.

“We were met with a well developed fire on the second floor of a three-storey property.

“We carried out a rescue of one male casualty from the roof of the property using a nine-metre ladder.

“The casualty was suffering smoke inhalation and transported to hospital by the ambulance service.”