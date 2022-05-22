Lengthy delays on M8 after crash closes motorway in both directions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Lengthy delays on M8 after crash closes motorway in both directions

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 3.22pm Updated: May 22 2022, 6.52pm
Police Scotland said officers were attending the scene of a crash on the M8 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police Scotland said officers were attending the scene of a crash on the M8 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A crash on the M8 has caused lengthy delays, with the motorway initially closed in both directions.

Police said an incident involving one vehicle took place between junctions two and three near Broxburn in West Lothian.

The collision was reported at around 1.10pm on Sunday and drivers were being advised to use alternative routes.

Traffic Scotland reported lengthy queues in both directions at 2.25pm.

Both carriageways were reopened at around 4pm though traffic remained slow in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at M8 at junction two and junction three after a crash involving one vehicle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]