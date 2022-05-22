Lengthy delays on M8 after crash closes motorway in both directions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crash on the M8 has caused lengthy delays, with the motorway initially closed in both directions.

Police said an incident involving one vehicle took place between junctions two and three near Broxburn in West Lothian.

The collision was reported at around 1.10pm on Sunday and drivers were being advised to use alternative routes.

M8 is currently closed at Junction 2 and Junction 3, east and westbound due to a crash. Motorists are asked to seek alternatives routes. pic.twitter.com/kJNYesFImS — Scottish Borders Police (@BordersPolice) May 22, 2022

Traffic Scotland reported lengthy queues in both directions at 2.25pm.

Both carriageways were reopened at around 4pm though traffic remained slow in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at M8 at junction two and junction three after a crash involving one vehicle.”