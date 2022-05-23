Police appeal for witnesses after ‘crossbow’ fired at Paisley home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An apparent crossbow attack is being investigated by the police.

Officers were called out after what is described as a “spiked object” was found lodged in a window in a house in the Gallowhill area of Paisley.

The incident occurred at about 9.10pm on Saturday, May 21, with Police Scotland saying while no-one was injured, those in the property were “left frightened”.

Sergeant Jason Cooper said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the householder was left frightened by what happened and we are eager to trace whoever was responsible.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident, or has information that could help with our ongoing inquiries, then please get in touch.”