Half of Scots say Scotland moving in wrong direction amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Half of Scots say Scotland moving in wrong direction amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.03am
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

More than half of Scots believe the country is “moving in the wrong direction” amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to a poll.

In a survey called Understanding Scotland, which interviewed more than 2,000 adults living north of the border in May, 47% of respondents said the cost of living was a top concern.

This proportion has more than doubled since September, corresponding with the rise in inflation.

More than half of respondents – 53% – said Scotland was “moving in the wrong direction”.

Concern over rising prices was high across the working-age population, regardless of employment status and social class.

The survey showed this concern was particularly pronounced among younger people, in households with children, and in urban areas – particularly Glasgow.

It was less of a concern among older and retired respondents.

Other key priorities for the Scottish population included healthcare and tackling poverty and inequality.

Understanding Scotland – the regular tracker of Scotland’s priorities – also found that the Covid-19 pandemic had fallen sharply in the minds of Scots, with only 4% citing it as a top concern.

Constitutional and economic debates have also fallen in importance since September, with fewer than one in five deeming them key issues.

Respondents in more deprived communities also reported concerns about housing, jobs and poverty, while those in more affluent areas were more likely to prioritise healthcare, the economy and education.

Mark Diffley, director of Diffley Partnership, which is responsible for the Understanding Scotland survey, said: “These findings point to near-universal concern over the cost-of-living crisis.

“While the public appears to have largely moved on from the pandemic, this is not giving way to any evident optimism about Scotland’s future or direction of travel.”

Andrew Wilson, founding partner of Charlotte Street Partners, which also helped conduct the survey, said the findings should create “a sense of urgency” to deal with the cost of living.

“Choices must be made now to address the concerns that this study shows are crying out for attention,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier