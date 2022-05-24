Second man arrested over murder of Polish national in 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of a Polish national more than three years ago.

The force confirmed a 22-year-old had been arrested and charged following the killing of 36-year-old Rafal Lyko.

It comes after Thomas Wilson, 25, from Glasgow, appeared in court earlier this month charged with his murder.

Mr Lyko’s body was found in a burnt-out car in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11 2019.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.