Second man arrested over murder of Polish national in 2019 By Press Association May 24 2022, 11.00am A second man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court over the death of Rafal Lyko, Police Scotland said (Danny Lawson/PA) Police Scotland have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of a Polish national more than three years ago. The force confirmed a 22-year-old had been arrested and charged following the killing of 36-year-old Rafal Lyko. It comes after Thomas Wilson, 25, from Glasgow, appeared in court earlier this month charged with his murder. Mr Lyko's body was found in a burnt-out car in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11 2019. The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.