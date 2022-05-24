Second man charged with murder over Polish national’s death in 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second man has been charged over the death of a Polish national more than three years ago.

Darren Owen, 22, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with murdering 36-year-old Rafal Lyko.

Owen, from Glasgow, made no plea and has been remanded in custody for further examination.

His next appearance in court will be in the next eight days, the Crown office confirmed.

It comes after Thomas Wilson, 25, from Glasgow, appeared in court earlier this month, also charged with Mr Lyko’s murder.

Mr Lyko’s body was found in a burned out car in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11 2019.