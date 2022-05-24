Concerns raised over Scottish council’s work to protect children at risk of harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concerns raised over Scottish council’s work to protect children at risk of harm

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 5.16pm
A report by the Care Inspectorate has found significant issues with services for children at risk of harm within the West Dunbartonshire local authority area (Ian West/PA)
A report by the Care Inspectorate has found significant issues with services for children at risk of harm within the West Dunbartonshire local authority area (Ian West/PA)

Less than half of the work being done to reduce risks of harm or abuse towards children within a Scottish local authority has been rated as good, a report has found.

The Care Inspectorate found work to reduce the risk of harm to children and young people in the West Dunbartonshire area needed to be more effective in an inspection of services.

Inspectors found the effectiveness of services in improving children’s lives was unclear and called for the West Dunbartonshire Community Planning Partnership to submit an improvement plan.

The regulator inspected the partnership made up of West Dunbartonshire Council, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Police Scotland between October 2021 and March 2022.

Several issues within the partnership have been identified in a report from inspectors which surveyed staff, parents, carers and children involved with the services.

They found a “concerning” difference between staff survey results and record keeping. Results from the survey showed employees who delivered services were confident in their knowledge, skills and abilities in protecting children from harm.

The majority of staff also said children were being protected from harm and almost all thought the processes were effective.

However, the regulator did not feel this was reflected in records that they looked at as part of the inspection and questioned what led to the level of confidence shown.

Inspectors also felt there was not enough to show staff were supported to improve their skills or receive feedback.

It was also found the social care partnership was not using learning and development from training sessions to assess the effectiveness of the work it was doing to keep children safe.

Assessments and plans relating to service users was also found to require improvement. The inspectorate found they could “not always see the impact” of activities intended to support children and young people at risk of harm.

They did not feel there was sufficient evidence that children and young people’s voices were included in decisions made about them and that there was little evidence their views were communicated during meetings about them.

The report also stated it was “difficult to establish” whether mental health outcomes were improving for children and young people.

Half of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that mental health was improving.

However, the report did acknowledge children and young people felt they had the opportunity to build a relationship with key workers. The partnership was also recognised for its initial response to identifying and responding to concerns.

A spokesperson for West Dunbartonshire Community Planning Partnership said: “Improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people is at the heart of our work and we welcome all recommendations made by the Care Inspectorate to strengthen the services we offer.

“A comprehensive action plan is already in place, with the HSCP (Health and Social Care Partnership) allocating additional funding to support delivery.

“We recognise that there is work to be done, and we are committed to making these improvements to provide the most robust service we can to safeguard our vulnerable residents.”

Edith Macintosh, interim chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “Following this inspection, the Care Inspectorate and scrutiny partners decided the most appropriate course of action would be to support the partnership to undertake improvements in the key areas we have identified. 

“While we are reassured that the partnership now knows where changes need to be made in order to improve, we feel that they need external support to take all the necessary actions. The partnership has agreed with this approach and has recognised the need for improvement.” 

