Baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash

A nine-month old baby and three adults were taken to hospital following a five-car pile-up in Orkney.

The crash happened on the A965 near the Quanterness Farm to Grainshore Road, Kirkwall, at about 8.55am on Tuesday.

The baby and three adults involved were taken to Balfour Hospital as a precaution, but were later discharged.

Officers have not yet confirmed how many people in total were involved in the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward to help them establish how it happened.

The vehicles involved included a Volvo C30 and a Ford Kuga.

Sergeant Eric Bruce, of Kirkwall police station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or the vehicles involved to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage, as this could help us establish the circumstances.

“If you have any information and haven’t already contacted police, please call 101, quoting incident 0695 of May 24.”