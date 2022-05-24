Quarter of Scots are losing sleep over financial concerns – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quarter of Scots are losing sleep over financial concerns – survey

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 12.04am
A quarter of people living in Scotland have said they are losing sleep over financial concerns amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A quarter of people living in Scotland have said they are losing sleep over financial concerns amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A quarter of people who took part in a survey about Scotland’s financial situation said they are losing sleep over money worries.

The survey, Understanding Scotland, interviewed more than 2,000 adults about their finances.

A total of 23% of respondents said they cannot sleep at night due to anxiety over the cost-of-living crisis.

This figure rises to three in 10 people in the most deprived areas of the country.

Three in five of those who took part said they are having to forgo heating, with more than a fifth having to skip or cut down on meals, the study said.

The survey also found 62% of those interviewed feel worse off than last year, and 59% think their finances will deteriorate.

Reflecting on the findings, Mark Diffley, founder and director of the Diffley Partnership, who conducted the survey, said: “These are some alarming results with no silver lining in sight.

“Our polling finds extensive and, for some, acute anxiety over a cost-of-living crisis that is hitting people across all parts of society.”

He said a majority of people in all forms of work say that their incomes “simply aren’t going far enough, and the picture is even more alarming for those out of or unable to work”.

The surging prices also appear to be pushing people into more vulnerable circumstances, according to the survey, with a third of people eating into their savings, and a quarter taking on debt.

The equivalent figures are even higher in deprived areas, at 36% and 32% respectively.

The report showed parents and larger families are feeling the financial squeeze, with 43% of households with children having taken on debt or borrowed money.

The poll also found 84% of people believe that economic conditions in Scotland have got worse over the past 12 months, and 77% expect this downward trajectory to continue.

A similar picture emerges with regards to people’s personal finances, which 62% judge to have worsened over the same time period, and 59% expect this to continue over the coming year.

Twenty-three per cent of people in the most deprived areas say their finances have become “much worse”, compared with 13% in the most affluent areas.

Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, which partnered on the research, said: “These findings draw attention to the urgent need for action to help those at the sharpest end of surging prices.

“A quarter of people across the country are losing sleep because of worry about their finances and over half of people are cutting back spending.

“The potential long-term impacts on the nation’s health and economy are huge.”

