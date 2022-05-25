Maggots fall from classroom ceiling on to children’s desks By Press Association May 25 2022, 3.08pm Updated: May 25 2022, 3.12pm The maggots were said to have fallen from the ceiling of a classroom (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Schoolchildren were left horrified when maggots fell from the ceiling on to their desks in class. Crown Primary School in Inverness had to call in a pest control team on Tuesday to deal with an infestation of the insects. Officials at Highland Council say “immediate action” was taken and children were moved to another location in the school. A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The school became aware of the issue on Tuesday May 24 and moved pupils in the affected area to different workspaces so their learning was not disrupted. “Pest control were immediately called to resolve this issue.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close