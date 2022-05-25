Maggots fall from classroom ceiling on to children’s desks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren were left horrified when maggots fell from the ceiling on to their desks in class.

Crown Primary School in Inverness had to call in a pest control team on Tuesday to deal with an infestation of the insects.

Officials at Highland Council say “immediate action” was taken and children were moved to another location in the school.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The school became aware of the issue on Tuesday May 24 and moved pupils in the affected area to different workspaces so their learning was not disrupted.

“Pest control were immediately called to resolve this issue.”