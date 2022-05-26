Police Scotland plans summer recruitment drive to boost officer numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police Scotland plans summer recruitment drive to boost officer numbers

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 1.34pm
Police Scotland is planning a recruitment campaign over the summer (PA)
Falling officer numbers are placing pressure on Police Scotland’s operational capabilities, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said.

The police chief said the force plans to launch a recruitment campaign over the summer in a bid to attract new officers.

Speaking at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Thursday, Mr Livingstone said officer numbers are being kept “under constant and close review”.

But he added: “I think it is important for me to acknowledge there are and will be pressures on our operational capabilities as we address and mitigate these resource pressures in the short to medium-term.”

He said he is “hugely grateful for the commitment of our officers and staff” at a time when the force is facing an “increase in community needs at a time of lower resource levels”.

Official figures published at the start of May showed the number of full-time equivalent officers in Police Scotland fell by 312 during the first three months of 2022, reaching the lowest level since 2008.

The decline represented 1.8% of the force’s overall strength, meaning it had 16,805 full-time equivalent police officers as of March 31.

Mr Livingstone, who spoke about the “relentless and demanding nature of policing” as he addressed the SPA, explained that the Covid pandemic, combined with the demands of policing the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, meant there had been a “longer period between recruitment intakes than had previously been anticipated”.

The police chief said pension changes mean some officers over the age of 50 are choosing to retire earlier (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “Additionally the implication of pensions changes mean that a number of officers over the age of 50 are choosing to retire slightly earlier than would be the case.

“The effect of all these matters mean overall officer numbers are lower than would otherwise have been the case, and it will take longer than we had anticipated to regain our full officer establishment.”

Police Scotland has increased recruitment plans, he said, with the force looking to take on “around 300 probationary constables each quarter over the next year”.

In addition, he added: “We are exploring how we can further increase recruitment, and this summer members will see a recruitment campaign being launched publicly, which seeks to encourage and further support new applicants across the whole country, across the whole of Scotland.”

