Teenager arrested in connection with death of Bellshill man By Press Association May 28 2022, 11.41am A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of Samuel Hamilton in Bellshill (Police Scotland/PA) A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Samuel Hamilton in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, police have confirmed. Mr Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home on Thorndean Avenue in the town at around 11.30pm on Wednesday May 18. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday May 30. A 32-year-old man has already been arrested, charged and appeared in court in connection with the death.