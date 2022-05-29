Environmental campaigners deflate tyres of 20 vehicles in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environmental campaigners deflate tyres of 20 vehicles in Edinburgh

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 10.49am
Environmental campaigners have been targeting SUVs in Edinburgh (Edinburgh Tyre Deflators/PA)
Environmental campaigners have been targeting SUVs in Edinburgh (Edinburgh Tyre Deflators/PA)

Environment campaigners said they deflated the tyres of around 20 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Edinburgh in a bid to “make it impossible” to own such cars in cities.

Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers targeted the vehicles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They estimate they deflated the tyres on around 200 cars in the city and also targeted vehicles in Dundee.

Tyres deflated in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh
Edinburgh Tyre Deflators targeted 20 SUVs in Bruntsfield in Edinburgh on Sunday morning (Edinburgh Tyre Deflators/PA)

The group operates across the UK and members estimate they have deflated tyres on around 4,000 vehicles in Brighton, Bristol and London.

It is understood this is its fifth targeted action in Edinburgh since March. The group says SUVs are “unnecessary” in the Scottish capital due to the availability of public transport.

A spokesman said: “We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.

“We do this with a simple tactic: Deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience for their owners.

“Deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for driving massive killer vehicles around our streets.

“We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

Police Scotland said they received several reports of tyres being deflated across the city.

Superintendent Mark Rennie condemned the behaviour as “reckless”.

“We have received a number of reports of vehicle tyres being deliberately deflated in the Edinburgh area,” he said. “This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”

