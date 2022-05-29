Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by van

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 4.01pm
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A teenager has been left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van near an Aberdeen village.

Police officers in the North East are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a van and an 18-year-old pedestrian near the Kingswells suburb.

The incident occurred at around 1.55am on Sunday May 29, on the A90 Southbound at the A944 junction.

The collision involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and an 18-year-old male pedestrian.

The teenager was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

It is understood the driver of the van was uninjured.

Police closed the road for around 12 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who may have seen either the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our investigation to contact us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting incident 0425 of May 29.”

