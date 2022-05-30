Restorative justice hubs will put victims at heart of system, Keith Brown says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restorative justice hubs will put victims at heart of system, Keith Brown says

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 6.01am
Justice Secretary Keith Brown has welcomed the launch of two restorative justice hubs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
New restorative justice services will put “victims at the heart of the justice system”, a Scottish minister has said as he welcomes its launch.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the launch of two new hubs will allow those who have experienced harm to voice the impact a crime has had on them to the perpetrator.

Restorative justice supports communication between someone who has been harmed and the person who has caused that harm.

It is voluntary and relies on consent from both parties and can occur face to face or virtually.

And the person who has committed the crime must acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions in order for the restorative justice process to begin.

Now a new national hub within Community Justice Scotland has been launched to play a strategic oversight role.

It will also manage a pilot project in Edinburgh, Lothian and the Borders, before the service is rolled out across Scotland.

A Thriving Survivors hub is also being set up to provide a safe, trauma-informed service to victims of sexual harm.

Mr Brown, MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, said: “Providing a national restorative justice service is consistent with our clear commitment to putting victims at the heart of the justice system.

“It is absolutely vital that victims are given a voice via person-centred services where their needs and values are respected and supported as part of their journey towards healing and recovery.

“It is crucial the service provided is safe, consistent, and of a high standard nationally and fundamentally it is vital to remember this is a voluntary service and must have the needs of the person who has been harmed central to the process.

“It is not a substitute or alternative to the criminal justice system but a means of putting victims first in a way that I am sure will be of benefit to a number of people for very many years to come.”

Gemma Fraser, head of restorative justice at Community Justice Scotland, said: “It is important that people who experience harm caused by crime are empowered with the ability to voice the deeply personal impact of that, and given a choice in how they may wish to experience meaningful justice in Scotland.

“Funding restorative justice is essential to ensure safe and secure approaches to this, to prevent further harm, and enable recovery with supported access to services which address additional needs.”

Ashley Scotland, chief executive of Thriving Survivors, said research has showed a demand for Scottish sexual abuse survivors to experience restorative justice.

She added: “It’s very much an individual decision, but it can empower survivors of harm to take back power, choice and control in their lives and can help their recovery.”

