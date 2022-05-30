10,000 Scottish jobs created by foreign investors, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10,000 Scottish jobs created by foreign investors, survey finds

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.04am
The Scotlandannual attractiveness survey found Scotland is becoming more attractive to foreign investors.
Around 10,000 jobs were created in Scotland by foreign investors, a survey has found.

Foreign investment in Scotland outpaced the rest of the UK and Europe last year according to Ernst & Young’s latest Scotland attractiveness survey.

Five Scottish cities have also made it into the top 20 UK locations for investment outside of London.

Edinburgh was joint first with Manchester with Glasgow coming in at fourth place.

Aberdeen, Dundee and Livingston also featured.

Scotland attracted 122 inward investment projects, up 14% from 2020.

The company says Scotland is one of the UK’s top locations for foreign investment according to their latest Scotland Attractiveness Survey.

Scotland’s share of projects in the UK sits at 12.3%, its highest level in the last decade.

London remains the most popular location in the UK for direct investment.

Ernst & Young pointed to Scotland’s strength in high-value, high-growth industries like digital and utilities as a sign for future optimism.

Ernst & Young Scotland Managing Partner, Ally Scott, said: “The past year has seen Scotland continue to make great strides as a destination for FDI, meaning it can look to the future with even greater confidence.

“Scotland’s record levels of attractiveness underline that our second-placed UK ranking for FDI flow is matched and underpinned by investors’ rising perceptions.

“Our findings suggest the outlook for Scotland’s FDI is exceptionally bright.

“But having fared well through Brexit and the pandemic, keeping that momentum will require ongoing commitment and hard work in the face of historically high inflation, the rising cost of living and wider geopolitical risks.”

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said the survey showed “the compelling strengths Scotland has to offer on the international stage”.

He said: “Scotland’s incredible workforce, world-renowned universities, competitive cost base, supportive business environment, magnificent natural resources and unparalleled quality of life on offer immediately put Scotland on the radar of investors.

“When combined with our ‘Team Scotland’ approach, which sees public bodies, academia and industry working together to promote the very best Scotland has to offer, this really makes us stand out from the crowd.

“Businesses have told us that this joined-up approach is a key reason why they choose Scotland, and EY’s survey is testament to this, with Scotland’s perceived attractiveness to inward investors now at record levels.”

Mr Gillespie continued: “For Scotland’s performance to grow so markedly, and to yet again be the most attractive location in the UK for FDI outside of London, is a fantastic achievement that will further enhance our global reputation.

“Scottish Enterprise and our partners will continue to promote Scotland as an ideal investment location, delivering economic and partnership opportunities for our communities and businesses alike.”

Trade minister Ivan McKee said: “It is great to see these latest results, which show Scotland leading the UK when it comes to securing foreign direct investment (FDI), in spite of the significant challenges posed by Brexit and the pandemic. That is testament to our skills base and our highly qualified workforce.

“We have been the most successful nation or region in the UK, outside of London, for nine of the last 11 years and for the seventh year running, in attracting FDI.

“These results indicate that our values-led approach to investment, set out in our Inward Investment Plan, is delivering and underline the important ongoing contribution of inward investment to the recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“It is critically important that we continue to work closely with inward investors by offering our unique Team Scotland approach to support an inclusive and wellbeing economy, as we strive to meet our goal of being net zero by 2045.”

