Factory evacuated as demonstrators stage pro-Palestine protest

A factory in Glasgow has been evacuated after pro-Palestine demonstrators staged a protest which may have led to equipment being destroyed.

Six activists from Palestine Action Scotland say they have “stormed and occupied” the Thales factory on Linthouse Road in Govan, Glasgow, on Wednesday morning.

Campaigners are occupying the building and claim to have destroyed machinery with workers having to vacate the premises in the early hours.

Pictures show activists on the roof holding flares and Palestine flags as well as a banner saying: “Dismantle apartheid or get bricked!”

BREAKING: Activists occupy, raid and dismantle Thales’ killer arms factory in Glasgow marking the LAUNCH of Palestine Action Scotland @Pal_Action_Scot #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/ePlJlpojUa — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) June 1, 2022

The newly-formed group claim Thales is one of the world’s largest arms companies. They are protesting at the company’s apparent collaboration with Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems on the Watchkeeper drone, used to monitor people in Palestine, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Israel and Palestine are in a decades long conflict. Many pro-Palestine activists see Israel as illegally occupying Palestinian land.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action Scotland, said: “Using the tried and tested tactics in of direct action: disruptions, occupations and blockades – the group hopes to build on the success of parent group Palestine Action, and its ongoing campaign across England and Wales to Shut Elbit Down.

“Palestine Action Scotland have joined the ever-growing mass movement to stop all those complicit in the apartheid and occupation in Palestine.”

Protesters from Palestine Action Scotland with flares on roof of the Thales factory in Glasgow (Guy Smallman/Palestine Action Scotland)

Police Scotland are at the scene. A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 6.25am on Wednesday, June 1, police were called to a report of a demonstration within the grounds of a business premises in Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow. Officers remain at the scene.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community.”