Home News Scotland

Fans predict close match as Scotland play Ukraine

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 7.41pm
Ukraine fans outside Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Football fans were predicting a close game as they arrived for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier match against Ukraine.

Crowds of Tartan Army supporters wrapped in Saltire flags and Ukraine supporters draped in their country’s colours flocked to Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow for the match on Wednesday evening.

The winning team will head to Wales for a play-off decider in a bid to book a place in Qatar.

Lillia Tomilenko, originally from Kyiv, said she thought her side would win though the Scots were a “very strong team”.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Semi Final – Hampden Park
Excitement was building ahead of the game (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This game is us wanting to say thank you to the UK for all the people standing up for Ukraine,” said the 30-year-old.

“I believe that Ukraine will win the war. Today, it’s friendship.”

Allan Shand was at the game with his son Jack, and both were predicting a 2-1 win for Scotland.

The 50-year-old, from just outside Aberdeen, said: “I think it’s going to be really difficult. In the normal circumstances I would quite fancy Scotland but because of the situation of Russia they are going to be really pumped up. It’s going to be difficult.

“The whole situation, it puts another twist in it.”

Scotland fan Donna Merchant, 56, was at the game with her teenage sons Dylan and Shaun Jenner, and put the score line at 2-1 to Scotland.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Semi Final – Hampden Park
A Ukraine fan in the stands ahead of the game (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fifteen-year-old Shaun, from Glasgow, said: “I think it’s going to be a bit difficult, they outrank us. But I think we will win.

“Obviously they will be going for it. But Scotland will win.”

But Ukraine fans Christina Senechko, 25, and Michael Potselouiko, 23, were confident of beating Scotland.

Mr Potselouiko said: “The guys are going to give it their all and we will see what happens.”

He added: “it will be a tight, close game, 2-1 to Ukraine.”

Ms Senechko said Ukraine had the “world behind them” and was “quite confident” her side would win.

