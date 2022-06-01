Tech firm hopes to tackle problems of tourist overcrowding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tech firm hopes to tackle problems of tourist overcrowding

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.03am
Start-up firm Whereverly hopes to use technology to tackle problems caused by overcrowding at tourist areas – such as traffic jams. (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A tech firm is hoping tourists over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend will give it the data it needs to help prevent future overcrowding at visitor hotspots.

Start-up firm Whereverly is working with bosses at the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, as well as Stirling Council and Perth and Kinross Council, to help them deal with some of the problems that have come with surging tourist numbers, such as traffic jams, litter and so-called “dirty camping” where campers leave sites covered with litter and damaged by fires.

A tech platform is being developed which uses data from sensors which will count footfall and traffic within the National Park, allowing them to show in real time which areas are busiest.

Together with on-the-ground observations added by countryside rangers, this  will be used to inform an algorithm which will predict areas and times for overcrowding.

Social media and electronic road signs can then be used to give visitors  alternative suggestions on where to go.

Whereverly hopes to use technology to signpost visitors to quieter parts of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park (David Cheskin/PA)

Iain McNeill from Whereverly said: “We’re using technology to tackle a problem that has come about due to the pandemic.

“It’s great that many more people are exploring the natural environment closer to home but it is putting areas such as Loch Lomond and Loch Tay under strain.

“The upcoming holidays will be a significant test and an important opportunity to gather the data we need to train the algorithm we hope to use in future.”

He continued: “In developing our product, we have already spoken to a range of users of the national park. Even regular motorhome users were surprised to see the alternative locations that exist within the park, so in future they don’t have to go to the same crowded spots.

“This is about giving people information to make informed choices, so we can continue to enjoy a booming visitor economy but more evenly spread.”

Matt Buckland of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said: “If not properly managed, large numbers of visitors can put pressure on the natural environment, communities, businesses and the experience of tourists themselves.

“There are different ways of addressing these issues and one of them that is currently underutilised is the effective use of technology.

“Our visitors having access to up-to-date information to allow them to make informed decisions before starting their journey can help to alleviate these issues.”

He added that the data could also be used by park staff to ensure rangers “can be deployed efficiently”.

Mr Buckland said: “Working with Whereverly and the other partners is an exciting opportunity to introduce a smarter way of managing visitors to Scotland’s beautiful landscape, to ensure it can remain special for those who live and work in these areas and the tourists themselves.”

TravelTech for Scotland, an Edinburgh University-based project, is currently working to support the travel technology sector.

Its director Josh Ryan-Saha hailed Whereverly’s work as a “great example of the innovation flowing from Scotland’s thriving traveltech sector”.

He said: “By combining data from sensors with human input from workers on the ground and applying an algorithm we could see an end to the kind of overtourism that has given Scotland a real headache in recent years.

“Traveltech is all about improving the quality of experience, and it’s exciting that some of the most innovative work in this area is happening right here across Scotland.”

