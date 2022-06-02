Body found in search for missing Kilsyth man By Press Association June 2 2022, 9.10am Alexander McMillan (Police Scotland) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in a North Lanarkshire woodland, police have confirmed. The man’s body was found in Barrhill Forest in Kilsyth at around 5.10pm on Wednesday, June 1. Police have informed the family of 46-year-old Alexander McMillan, who has been missing since Monday April 25. He was last seen on Manse Road, close to Howe Road in Kilsyth. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife man, 50, found guilty of sexually assaulting two young children Sword-swinging Rattray man jailed for 2 years after six-hour blood-soaked police siege Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home