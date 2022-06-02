Investigation launched into microlight crash in East Lothian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation launched into microlight crash in East Lothian

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 11.23am
Police Scotland say a 69 year old man was injured after a microlight aircraft crashed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Air crash investigators have been called in after a microlight aircraft crashed in a field in East Lothian.

The incident took place close to the East Fortune Airfield near North Berwick at around 10.50am on Wednesday.

A 69-year-old man was freed from the aircraft by Scottish Fire and Rescue – who used specialist equipment to rescue him.

PA Media understands the man was trapped inside the aircraft which missed the airstrip and crash-landed in a nearby field.

He was then taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where the fire service say he is in a stable condition.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident and a team of inspectors from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will inspect the area and gather evidence.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 10.56am on Wednesday, June 1 to reports of an incident involving a microlight aircraft in East Lothian.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene close to East Fortune, North Berwick, where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release a casualty who had become trapped.

“The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after making the area safe.”

Police were also on the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a microlight crashing in a field in Athelstaneford, North Berwick at around 10.55am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

“A 69-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”

