Investigation launched into microlight crash in East Lothian

Air crash investigators have been called in after a microlight aircraft crashed in a field in East Lothian.

The incident took place close to the East Fortune Airfield near North Berwick at around 10.50am on Wednesday.

A 69-year-old man was freed from the aircraft by Scottish Fire and Rescue – who used specialist equipment to rescue him.

PA Media understands the man was trapped inside the aircraft which missed the airstrip and crash-landed in a nearby field.

He was then taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where the fire service say he is in a stable condition.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident and a team of inspectors from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will inspect the area and gather evidence.

An accident near East Fortune Airfield, south of North Berwick in Scotland, involving a microlight aircraft has been notified to the AAIB. An investigation has been launched into the accident and a team of inspectors are on route to the accident site to gather evidence. pic.twitter.com/MPjlrU2mEk — AAIB (@aaibgovuk) June 1, 2022

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 10.56am on Wednesday, June 1 to reports of an incident involving a microlight aircraft in East Lothian.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene close to East Fortune, North Berwick, where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release a casualty who had become trapped.

“The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after making the area safe.”

Police were also on the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a microlight crashing in a field in Athelstaneford, North Berwick at around 10.55am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

“A 69-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”