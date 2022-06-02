High-tech cow collars to track cattle to aid conservation efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High-tech cow collars to track cattle to aid conservation efforts

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 1.03pm
Cows are to be tracked using GPS collars to help conservation efforts (Yui Mok/PA)
Cattle are to be equipped with the 21st-century equivalent of a cowbell – GPS collars which will track the animals as they wander across the Scottish countryside – as part of a trial.

In a trial of the satellite-guided technology, cows in Glentrool, Dumfries and Galloway, will be fitted with the device to help conservation efforts in an area managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

For it to work, rangers set up areas the cows can graze in and when they approach the edge, or the virtual fence, the device will start to make a noise.

It gradually increases in pitch and, if the cow does not turn around, gives the animal a mild shock equal to that from an electric fence.

The technology means that the cattle can safely wander, potentially across very large areas of many hundreds of hectares, without the need for fences or barbed wire penning them in and blotting the countryside.

Kim Kirkbride, environment forester at FLS, said that cattle were already used in many of their forests “to help create habitats for rare butterflies”.

“If this trial is successful, it will allow us to consider a wide range of conservation grazing across our landholdings such as working over large areas of open hillside where we could not possibly build and maintain physical fencing,” she said.

“It will also enhance environment and biodiversity outcomes on habitats already managed by grazing livestock.”

The cattle will be used to poach the ground, breaking up the bracken rhizomes and cropping back the grass, allowing other seeds and plants to take root.

The hope is that this will create open ground and, in time, promote self-seeded broadleaf regeneration from the nearby Glentrool Oakwoods, a site of special scientific interest.

In turn this will help naturally expand the range of this important, native woodland which is home to special plants, birds and insects, some of which are rare.

The technology uses a combination of GPS, mobile data networks, sound and solar power to work.

The system’s receivers track the exact position of each animal via GPS and the data is then transmitted to apps on the mobile phones of forest staff and graziers, who can then determine the grazing areas on digital maps.

