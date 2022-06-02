High-tech cow collars to track cattle to aid conservation efforts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cattle are to be equipped with the 21st-century equivalent of a cowbell – GPS collars which will track the animals as they wander across the Scottish countryside – as part of a trial.

In a trial of the satellite-guided technology, cows in Glentrool, Dumfries and Galloway, will be fitted with the device to help conservation efforts in an area managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

For it to work, rangers set up areas the cows can graze in and when they approach the edge, or the virtual fence, the device will start to make a noise.

It gradually increases in pitch and, if the cow does not turn around, gives the animal a mild shock equal to that from an electric fence.

The technology means that the cattle can safely wander, potentially across very large areas of many hundreds of hectares, without the need for fences or barbed wire penning them in and blotting the countryside.

Kim Kirkbride, environment forester at FLS, said that cattle were already used in many of their forests “to help create habitats for rare butterflies”.

“If this trial is successful, it will allow us to consider a wide range of conservation grazing across our landholdings such as working over large areas of open hillside where we could not possibly build and maintain physical fencing,” she said.

“It will also enhance environment and biodiversity outcomes on habitats already managed by grazing livestock.”

The cattle will be used to poach the ground, breaking up the bracken rhizomes and cropping back the grass, allowing other seeds and plants to take root.

The hope is that this will create open ground and, in time, promote self-seeded broadleaf regeneration from the nearby Glentrool Oakwoods, a site of special scientific interest.

In turn this will help naturally expand the range of this important, native woodland which is home to special plants, birds and insects, some of which are rare.

The technology uses a combination of GPS, mobile data networks, sound and solar power to work.

The system’s receivers track the exact position of each animal via GPS and the data is then transmitted to apps on the mobile phones of forest staff and graziers, who can then determine the grazing areas on digital maps.