Police seize around £486,000 worth of cannabis

Police have seized around £486,000 worth of cannabis plants found during a search of an industrial unit.

Officers acting under warrant found the cannabis cultivation of around 810 plants at a unit in Carron Place, East Kilbride, at about 2.25pm on Tuesday.

Police said investigations into the discovery in South Lanarkshire are continuing.

Sergeant Graham Reid, of East Kilbride police station, said: “This was a significant recovery of controlled drugs which will not make it on to the streets.

“We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs and would appeal to the public to contact police if they have any information or concerns about drug supply.

“Please call police via 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”