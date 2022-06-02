Police identify two children after peacock death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have identified two boys aged 11 and 13 following the death of a peacock in a town park.

Officers received a report of animal cruelty following the death of the bird in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, at around 11.50pm on Monday.

The bird, known as Malcolm, died while Louis, another bird in the aviary, was injured.

Peacocks are a popular attraction at the park in the Fife town.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Monday May 31, two boys, aged 13 and 11, have been identified in relation to the incident.

“The 13-year-old has been charged in relation to the incident, and both have been reported to the Youth Justice System.”