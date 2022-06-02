Man charged over death in Renfrewshire By Press Association June 2 2022, 10.42pm Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Renfrewshire. Police were called to an incident in MacDowall Street, Johnstone, in the early hours of Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police identify two children after peacock death Dundee man discovered seriously injured on city centre pathway Concerns grow for missing Dundee man, 20, with ‘unusual walk’ Boys aged 11 and 13 reported in connection with Dunfermline peacock death