Man charged over death in Renfrewshire

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Renfrewshire.

Police were called to an incident in MacDowall Street, Johnstone, in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Saturday.