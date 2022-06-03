More than 300 firearms handed in to police as part of amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

More than 300 firearms handed in to police as part of amnesty

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 1.33pm
Some of the weapons which have been handed in to Police Scotland (Police Scotland/PA)
More than 300 firearms have been surrendered to Police Scotland as part of a UK-wide amnesty campaign.

The initiative was intended to get unlicensed guns out of communities and to prevent them from being used in crime.

In total, 319 weapons including shotguns, BB guns, air weapons and imitation firearms as well as 80 rounds of ammunition were handed over to officers between Thursday, May 12 and Sunday, May 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “It’s really important that we continue to build on public safety across Scotland by providing opportunities for the safe surrender of weapons like this and by reminding the public to check their licences.”

“Members of the public are reminded that it is against the law to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, regardless of how you acquire it and are reminded that firearms can be surrendered to the police at any time.”

“If anyone has any doubt, we have specially trained officers across the country who can make unlicensed weapons safe and remove them.”

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, said offences involving guns were at an all-time low, but the amnesty would prevent further incidents.

He added: “We are grateful to Police Scotland for this important campaign to encourage those in possession of unneeded or unlicensed firearms or air weapons to safely hand them over.

“Firearm offences remain at historically low levels in Scotland, but by removing more than 300 weapons as well as ammunition, this initiative will help keep our communities safe and prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.”

